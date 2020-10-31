NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — With three days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are sprinting to the finish. Trump made his closing arguments to Pennsylvania voters on Saturday with a four-event barnstorm across the must-win battleground state.

Two of the president’s events were in southeastern Pennsylvania. In Reading, Berks County, on Saturday afternoon, Trump told the crowd a vote for him means energy independence for Pennsylvania.

Trump began his day in Newtown, Bucks County, on Saturday morning. He said Pennsylvania will save the American dream. The president told supporters Biden is responsible for Pennsylvania’s past “economic nightmare.”

“The corrupt Washington class launched an economic war against this state,” Trump said. “For decades, they targeted your steel mills, shut down your plants and sent millions of your jobs overseas all while lining their pockets with special interest cash and no one embodies this betrayal and treachery more than Joe Biden.”

On Saturday night, Trump will campaign in Butler, just north of Pittsburgh, and Williamsport areas.

He will be in Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Meanwhile, Biden campaigned in the battleground state of Michigan on Saturday.

In Flint, Biden was joined by former President Barack Obama in the trail for the first time.

Biden focused on what he considers the president’s failure to control COVID-19. He noted 230,000 people have died in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

Obama highlighted the personal differences between the Republican and Democratic nominees.

“Joe Biden tries to live the values we cherish. Honesty, hard work, kindness, humility, responsibility, helping somebody else out,” Obama said.

“It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bag and go home,” Biden said. “We’re done with the chaos, the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the refusal to take any responsibility.”

Biden and Obama will also campaign in Detroit on Saturday night.

Biden plans to speak in Philadelphia on Sunday.

