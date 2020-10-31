PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 26-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in the city’s Juniata Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 900 block of East Hunting Park Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times in his chest and was rushed to Temple University Hospital. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at 4:41 p.m.
The second victim was a 53-year-old man, who police say was shot once in his left arm. He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
There are no arrests at this time, police say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
