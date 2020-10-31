PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia will not issue a curfew tonight after implementing one Friday night following a week of unrest in the city. Still, both Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw are urging people to remain home unless absolutely necessary.
City officials also say some traffic closures could be enacted if circumstances warrant it.
The announcement comes as the Pennsylvania National Guard arrived in the city on Friday following days of unrest stemming from the police killing of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday.
Overall, since Monday, 225 arrests have been made and 60 officers have been injured, including a female officer who was struck by a vehicle.
Wallace Jr. was shot and killed by two Philadelphia officers after, police say, he walked toward them with a knife and refused to drop the weapon. His family says Wallace Jr. was having a mental health crisis.
The fatal shooting has been followed by ongoing unrest and protests. A number of Philadelphia businesses have been looted and vandalized throughout the week.
The 911 calls and body camera footage of the fatal police shooting will be released next Wednesday, Nov. 4.
