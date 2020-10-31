HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,510 new COVID-19 cases. The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania now stands at 208,027.
The statewide death toll also has risen to 8,812 after 28 more deaths were reported.
According to health officials, the number of tests administered within the last between Oct. 24-30, is 257,367 with 14,938 positive cases.
There were 45,416 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Friday.
As of Saturday, 2,314,634 individuals who have tested negative for the virus.
The health department says it has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
