By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire hits a car in South Philadelphia and sends a man to the hospital. Police rushed to 18th Street and Passyunk Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.

They found a crashed car that was hit by several bullets, and shell casings littering the street.

A 21-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the thigh.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

