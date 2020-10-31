Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire hits a car in South Philadelphia and sends a man to the hospital. Police rushed to 18th Street and Passyunk Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday.
They found a crashed car that was hit by several bullets, and shell casings littering the street.
A 21-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the thigh.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Family Attorney: Walter Wallace Jr. Executed By Philadelphia Police While Suffering Mental Health Crisis
Prosecutors: 2 Men Facing Mass Destruction, Conspiracy Charges After Illegal Explosives Found In Van On Parkway
Philadelphia City Council Passes Bill To Ban Use Of ‘Less Lethal’ Munition By Police Officers
You must log in to post a comment.