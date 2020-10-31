DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — It’s Halloween night here in 2020 and despite stiff warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are reports of trick or treaters out and about. Eyewitness News checked out the trick-or-treating scene in Drexel Hill on Saturday night.

Tables were set outside with treats, a good option in this time of social distancing.

Welcome to a new era. Happy socially distant, COVID-19 Halloween!! ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/jZamM6iCQC — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) October 31, 2020

One homeowner put out an array of goodies, including mini bottles of hand sanitizer.

“My family’s all like ‘no pizza, no hanging out.’ You know, my mom usually gives out candy at my house so we’re able to walk around together,” Drexel Hill resident Anna Zeiders said.

“I get it, people don’t want to risk anything so we tried to put some incentive with some hand sanitizer,” Drexel Hill resident Mattie Becker said.

The Ward family in Chestnut Hill built a unique contraption to dispense candy safely. Behold a socially distant chute to send candy sailing down safely to trick or treaters.

