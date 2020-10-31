Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the city’s East Germantown section, police said Saturday afternoon. It happened on the 100 block of East Duval Street just after 3 p.m.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the head and back and was pronounced at the scene.
So far, authorities said there are no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
