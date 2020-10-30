BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — President Donald Trump will be campaigning in Pennsylvania this weekend. Trump is expected to deliver remarks at Make America Great Again events in Bucks, Berks and Butler Counties on Saturday afternoon.
His first stop will be in Bucks County for an event that is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Then, he will head to an event at the Reading Regional Airport in Reading.
He will finish his trip at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Sunday. Biden is expected to discuss bringing Americans together and to address the crises facing the country, his campaign said.
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, attended an event in Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon.
