PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating three broad daylight shootings that happened Friday morning across the city. One of the victims was critically wounded in the separate shootings.

The first shooting occurred around 7:45 a.m. on the 1100 block of Cheltenham Avenue in the East Oak Lane section of the city. A 34-year-old man was shot in his arm and chest while driving.

He was transported to Einstein Hospital and is in stable condition.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a 46-year-old man was shot in the neck and back at 24th and Huntingdon Streets in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

That victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

The third shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. on the 1500 block of North Edgewood Street in the Carroll Park section of the city. A 44-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police.

He is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

