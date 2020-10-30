CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local, Philadelphia Fire Department, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The union representing the Philadelphia Fire Department voted to uphold its controversial endorsement of President Trump. By an almost two-to-one margin, Local 22 members voted by mail not to rescind their endorsement.

Earlier this month, a group of firefighters protested the endorsement of the president, saying the union ignored the concerns of African American members.

President Trump acknowledged the union’s decision, with a Tweet early Friday morning.

