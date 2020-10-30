CONEWAGO, Pa. (AP) – A state Department of Corrections bus that was carrying 38 inmates was involved in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Friday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured. The crash in the turnpike’s eastbound lanes in Conewago Township was reported shortly after 9 a.m. A stretch of the roadway was closed for a few hours as the accident was investigated.
The crash occurred between the exits to Harrisburg and Lebanon-Lancaster.
A Corrections Department spokeswoman said all 38 inmates aboard the bus had been accounted for, but further details were not disclosed. Pennsylvania state police did not immediately respond to a request seeking information about the crash.
It wasn’t immediately known where the bus was headed to or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.
