TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Airbnb is reminding guests ahead of Halloween weekend that parties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania listings are banned. The company sent out the warning Friday and mentioned that they may take legal action against any guests who violate the rules that prohibit parties.
Earlier this month Airbnb prohibited one-night reservations over the Halloween weekend for all listings in the United States and Canada.
They said that decision was made to protect public health.
Guests who have reservations of two or more days this weekend have been required to declare that they understand that they may be subject to removal from Airbnb if they violate the rules on parties.
