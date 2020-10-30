CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This year Halloween is more trick than treat. Only 58% of Americans will be celebrating the spooky day in 2020, which is down from 68% in 2019, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.

But in an attempt to maintain some normalcy in an already very non-traditional year another survey also showed that parents will typically overspend on sweets for their children this Halloween.

Those celebrating will spend on average about $92.

