PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This year Halloween is more trick than treat. Only 58% of Americans will be celebrating the spooky day in 2020, which is down from 68% in 2019, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.
But in an attempt to maintain some normalcy in an already very non-traditional year another survey also showed that parents will typically overspend on sweets for their children this Halloween.
Those celebrating will spend on average about $92.
