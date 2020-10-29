Propane Tanks, Torches Found In Abandoned Van On Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A van packed with potentially explosive material was found abandoned on the Ben Franklin Parkway. The van was found on North 19th and the Ben Franklin Parkway.
The ATF was called to the scene overnight to investigate, what they are calling a suspicious vehicle and device.
Police tell Eyewitness News they responded to a report of a van carrying hazardous and explosive materials. When they arrived, investigators found propane tanks and torches.
No one was at that van at the time and no arrests have been made.
