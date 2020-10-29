Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia, police said Thursday night. The shooting happened in an alley on the 5300 block of Irving Street.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where police said he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.
Authorities said an assault rifle was recovered at the scene.
No arrests have been made so far, police said.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
