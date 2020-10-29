PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dry weather can help boost voter turnout this year across the Delaware Valley. A welcomed pattern change is on the horizon just in time for Election Day.
High pressure is expected over the region generating quiet weather conditions as many people head down to the polls.
Tuesday morning will start off chilly with temperatures, likely in the 40s by 9 a.m.
The afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and cool afternoon temperatures.
Daytime highs on Tuesday are expected to be almost 10 degrees below average.
Winter coats and scarfs will be needed throughout the day for voters casting their votes on such an important election.
Meteorologists Llarisa Abreu and Matt Peterson report.
