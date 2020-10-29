PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to track down a man wanted for a shooting in broad daylight in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Police say a man in a white shirt got into an argument with another driver on the 1600 block of Wharton Street on Sept. 5, around 5:30 p.m.
Just as he was about to leave, he got out of his car again and fired several shots before taking off.
The suspect was last seen heading south on the 1300 block of Bancroft Street.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
