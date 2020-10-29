PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia city councilmember plans to introduce a bill banning police from stopping drivers for minor traffic violations. The bill is known as the “Driving Equity Bill.”
Supporters of the bill say Black drivers are being pulled over at rates far above white drivers.
They say that’s wasting police resources and causing tension.
“What we’ve been seeing in our city is not a good tool for public safety, but has sought to agitate the Black community, to the point where they do not want to work with police officers to solve crime in their neighborhoods because they’ve been the target of police intrusion in their lives,” said Philadelphia Chief Public Defender Keir Bradford-Grey.
Councilmember Isaiah Thomas plans to introduce the bill Tuesday.
People would get a ticket in the mail for small violations like a broken tail light, instead of being pulled over.
