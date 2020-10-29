PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council is meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss putting a ban on the use of what’s known as “less lethal munitions” by officers. The bill was introduced after the protests in May when police used tear gas to disperse protests on Interstate-676.
The bill’s sponsors say such “less lethal” munitions should not be used on protesters exercising their first amendment rights.
Last May, protests and outrage erupted across the country after George Floyd was killed during an altercation with the Minneapolis police.
United States Attorney William McSwain is expected to announce federal charges related to the civil unrest during that time.
Eyewitness News has learned that 29-year-old Anthony Smith, of West Philadelphia, has been arrested and faces multiple federal charges related to the civil unrest.
Attorney Paul Hetznecker is representing Smith and tells CBS3 that he is facing arson and other federal charges related to the burning of a Philadelphia police car during the riots that erupted in West Philadelphia back on May 30.
