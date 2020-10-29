BREAKING:Philadelphia Will Not Issue Curfew Tonight Following Days Of Looting
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday the second wave of COVID-19 is “coming in now” as more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases were reported. The state has now reported over 234,000 cases, including 14,539 deaths.

“The second wave of coronavirus is no longer something off in the future. It’s coming in now,” Murphy said.

Murphy is calling on residents to double-down on social distancing, washing their hands and wearing a mask.

“After eight months, I understand that we are all suffering from pandemic fatigue,” Murphy said. “COVID-19 has been waiting for us to get lax in our personal responsibilities so it can come roaring back. Do not let your guard down. Stay vigilant.”

Nearly 1,100 people are hospitalized across the state with the coronavirus, with 217 patients in the intensive care unit and 79 on respirators.

The counties of biggest concern right now are in North Jersey. Essex County has 241 new cases and Bergen, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Passaic and Union Counties each recorded more than 100 additional cases.

Murphy extended New Jersey’s public health emergency earlier this week.

