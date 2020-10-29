TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday the second wave of COVID-19 is “coming in now” as more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases were reported. The state has now reported over 234,000 cases, including 14,539 deaths.

“The second wave of coronavirus is no longer something off in the future. It’s coming in now,” Murphy said.

The Second Wave of coronavirus is no longer something off in the future. It’s coming in now. Double-down on the practices that helped us flatten the curve last spring – social distance, wash your hands, wear a mask. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 29, 2020

Murphy is calling on residents to double-down on social distancing, washing their hands and wearing a mask.

“After eight months, I understand that we are all suffering from pandemic fatigue,” Murphy said. “COVID-19 has been waiting for us to get lax in our personal responsibilities so it can come roaring back. Do not let your guard down. Stay vigilant.”

After eight months, I understand that we are all suffering from pandemic fatigue.#COVID19 has been waiting for us to get lax in our personal responsibilities so it can come roaring back. Do not let your guard down. Stay vigilant. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 29, 2020

Nearly 1,100 people are hospitalized across the state with the coronavirus, with 217 patients in the intensive care unit and 79 on respirators.

NEW: We’ve received 1,477 new positive #COVID19 test results, for a statewide cumulative total of 234,547. Essex County, with 241 cases, remains our biggest concern. Bergen, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Passaic, & Union counties also each recorded more than 100 additional cases pic.twitter.com/XDvOQHLdko — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 29, 2020

The counties of biggest concern right now are in North Jersey. Essex County has 241 new cases and Bergen, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Passaic and Union Counties each recorded more than 100 additional cases.

Murphy extended New Jersey’s public health emergency earlier this week.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

As Investigation Into Fatal Police Shooting Continues, Who Was Walter Wallace Jr.?

EXCLUSIVE: Philadelphia Police Commissioner Outlaw Responds To Former Mayor’s ‘Failure Of Leadership’ Comment Following Walter Wallace Jr. Shooting

911 Calls, Philly Officers’ Body Camera Footage Of Deadly Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. To Be Released In Near Future