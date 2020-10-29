PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are delays on Interstate-95 in both directions after a tractor-trailer crashed into a median north of Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelhpia. Officials say the tractor-trailer was heading northbound near Academy Road around 10:45 a.m. when it crashed into the median.
Two lanes are getting by in the northbound direction but only one is open heading southbound.
#Breaking: both directions of I-95 are jammed for miles because of this crash near Academy Rd. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/C9PDzy1oKc
— Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) October 29, 2020
There is no further information available at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
