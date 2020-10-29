PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal authorities are investigating whether more than a dozen stolen U-Hauls have any connection to illegal explosives found in Center City on Wednesday night. Investigators have found M-type explosive devices throughout the city since the recent unrest, and they’re working to put the pieces together.

Illegal ammo uncovered — volatile, M-type homemade explosives to be exact — all were discovered inside a green van on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway late Wednesday night.

“These devices are not firecrackers, these are dangerous, explosives materials that can cause serious physical injury and/or death,” Matthew Varisco, the ATF Special Agent in Charge of Philadelphia Field Division, said.

The Arson and Explosives Task Force, comprised of ATF, fire marshals and Philadelphia police detectives, combed the scene. Officials say the illegal explosive devices are not regulated by the ATF and are very dangerous.

“They create significant havoc to the community and they are a danger to the community,” Varisco said.

Officials say similar explosives have been used as vandalism tools to explode ATM machines in the past.

Investigators are also looking at 17 different stolen U-Haul van incidents and if they have a connection to the M-type devices that were found or may have been used to pack and run with stolen goods during the recent looting.

Police Killing Of Walter Wallace Jr. Shines Light On Importance Of Addressing Mental Health In Communities

As they continue to piece this together, the ATF revealed that they do have two people in custody.

“There is no threat to the community right now. The two individuals are in custody,” Varisco said. “I want to commend the Philadelphia Police Department for their solid work in apprehending those two individuals and hopefully we’ll be able to provide some information later as to the specificity of those devices that were recovered and additional contents that were also found.”

ATF investigators are actively pursuing all leads. They’re also working with federal and state agencies to get to the bottom of this.

