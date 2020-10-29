PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you still haven’t returned your mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are turning Parking Lot K into a drive-thru drop off site on Saturday and Monday.
The lot will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Officials say at this point, you should drop off a mail-in ballot rather than putting it in the mail to make sure it’s received by Election Day.
