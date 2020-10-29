PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Will the Eagles hit ’em where it hurts? That’s the big question.

The Cowboys are dead last against the run, allowing 178 yards per game. But Eagles head coach Doug Pederson likes to throw.

It’s something to watch when the two square off Sunday night in South Philly.

It has not been a pretty start for either team, but even with a combined 4-9-1 recird, there’s still a buzz surrounding Eagles-Cowboys.

“It gets overblown a little bit but obviously it’s a huge in-season opponent. There’s a lot of past experiences, not just with myself, but with this city and this team that give it a little bit of extra emotion for sure,” center Jason Kelce said.

New to the rivalry is cornerback Darius Slay. He says feels the passion already.

“I understand how big it is. Me being over there in a different division, we took division games seriously. But I feel like this week is a whole other feeling. I feel like this is a Super Bowl or die. So I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness! Y’all serious about this, OK.’ Let’s turn up then,” Slay said.

Slay says he’s heard a lot from Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills about the seriousness of this matchup. Mills learned right away.

“My first day in Philly I was out eating a cheesesteak and I remember I had a fan tell me my rookie year, ‘I don’t care if y’all lose every game, as long as you beat Dallas twice a year, my year is made.’ So it’s that serious for sure,” Mills said.

Slay mentioned that McLeod and Mills could be heard in the locker room screaming “it’s Dallas week.” So yeah, they’re amped for Sunday night.

Since 2016, the Eagles and Cowboys have alternated as NFC East champs, with the 9-7 Birds winning the division last season.