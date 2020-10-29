Comments
Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Missing, Considered To Be In Danger After Meeting Man About Debt He Apparently Owed
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several explosions have rocked Philadelphia this week, including an ATM blast in the city’s Tacony neighborhood. Someone blew up the machine at around 1 a.m. Thursday outside of Lorenzo’s Cafe Espresso at Hegerman Street and Princeton Avenue.
Several ATMs have been blown up the past few days following the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
EXCLUSIVE: Philadelphia Police Commissioner Outlaw Responds To Former Mayor’s ‘Failure Of Leadership’ Comment Following Walter Wallace Jr. Shooting
Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Missing, Considered To Be In Danger After Meeting Man About Debt He Apparently Owed
You must log in to post a comment.