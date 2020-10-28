West Philadelphia Churches Urging People To Vote In Wake Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In West Philadelphia, as that part of the city begins to heal from the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., churches are urging people to go out to vote. The election is now just six days away.

Approximately 200 people were at Malcolm X Park Wednesday for a “Get Out the Vote” rally. They’re urging people to use their voices at the ballot box rather than for violence.

The rally is organized by the group Unite Here. They are an organization made up of area churches. They say they are at the park to mourn the death of Walter Wallace Jr., but also to urge people to vote. They say police brutality is an epidemic, and that the separate epidemics of street violence and COVID-19 should excite people to go out and vote.

They say, while everything won’t be changed immediately, voting is a start.

“We got to keep pushing every single day. Today, tomorrow, Election Day, and every day after that because we got to make sure that we elect people in office that has our same values in mind,” Nicole Hunt with Unite Here said.

“We knocking on the door of the state House, we knocking on the door of City Hall, everybody will be held accountable! If you can’t fix this for us, you got to go. We deserve to be able to live. We deserve to be able to survive. We deserve to be able to flourish,” Broderick Pitts, lead canvasser, said.

From the park, they’re going door-to-door canvassing the neighborhood to get people out to vote.

