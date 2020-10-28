PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is issuing a citywide curfew following a second night of protests and looting. The curfew will last from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

ALSO BREAKING: Philadelphia has issued a curfew for tonight from 9 until 6 a.m. on Thursday. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 28, 2020

Police say 81 arrests were made overnight — 53 of them for burglary — and 23 officers were injured. They have since been treated and released.

Overall, since Monday, 172 arrests have been made and 53 officers have been injured, including a female officer who was struck by a vehicle.

BREAKING: Police release numbers on arrests overnight. They also tell us 23 officers were hurt overnight and all are ok. A total of 53 police officers have been injured since Monday’s police-involved shooting of Walter Wallace. No word on injuries to civilians. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/s3Y2ar0z7J — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 28, 2020

Police say looting along Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood Tuesday night was a “total loss.”

“I’m very disturbed by the damage that is being done in the communities,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during a Wednesday press conference, saying he has requested the Pennsylvania National Guard to help deal with the looting in the city.

The looting and protests stem after two police officers shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia on Monday. Police say Wallace walked towards the officers while holding a knife and refused to drop it He was shot 14 times and neither officer was carrying a taser, officials say.

Wallace’s family is pleading for the unrest to end.

“Have respect for my family and my son and stop this violence and chaos that’s going on in the city,” Walter Wallace Sr. said Tuesday.

Wallace’s mother, Cathy Wallace, recounted the seconds before the shooting.

“I was telling the police to stop. ‘Don’t shoot my son. Please don’t shoot my son,’” she recalled.

As the formal investigation continues, family attorney Shaka Johnson gave details about what led to the encounter.

“The man was suffering. He was on doctor’s care. He was on a regiment of lithium, etc., and the police were here earlier that day,” Johnson said.

Johnson says police were called at least three times to the home. The final 911 call was made by Wallace Jr.’s brother, asking for medics.

“The ambulance never made it,” Johnson said.

The city also issued a curfew over the summer during the protests surrounding George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

