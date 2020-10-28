PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walter Wallace Jr.’s family is calling for peace from the community following Monday’s deadly police shooting. The family answered questions in front of their home Tuesday evening, giving a better idea of what happened leading up to the deadly encounter with police.

As protesting and looting broke out for the second night in Philadelphia, a press conference was held on the steps in front of Wallace Jr.’s home.

“It’s an S.O.S. to help,” Walter Wallace Sr. said.

Wallace Sr. pleaded with the very people sewing chaos throughout the city.

“Have respect for my family and my son and stop this violence and chaos that’s going on in the city,” Wallace Sr. said.

The Wallace family and their attorney, Shaka Johnson, held a press conference on the steps of their home.

Feet from it, around 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon, 27-year-old Wallace Jr. was shot and killed by police as he wielded a knife.

His mother recounted the seconds before the shooting.

“I was telling the police to stop. ‘Don’t shoot my son. Please don’t shoot my son,'” she recalled.

As the formal investigation continues, Johnson gave details about what led to the encounter.

“The man was suffering. He was on doctor’s care. He was on a regiment of lithium, etc., and the police were here earlier that day,” Johnson said.

Johnson says police were called at least three times to the home. The final 911 call was made by Wallace Jr.’s brother, asking for medics.

“The ambulance never made it,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he is not sure how long the entire ordeal took from the first call through the deadly final interaction.

Now, he is calling for Philadelphia police to be trained using less lethal methods.

