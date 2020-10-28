Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials are warning about a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. Hospitalizations are up 54% from last Wednesday.
Dr. Valerie Arkoosh says the latest Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia model shows that cases could explode unless people change their habits.
“What is concerning is this line that’s in the red box. Their current modeling shows that we can have a very dramatic, exponential surge of cases over the next couple of weeks if we don’t change some of the things that we are doing,” Arkoosh said.
Arkoosh is asking residents who have planned Halloween parties to either have them outside or cancel them.
