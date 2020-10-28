PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a missing Berks County teen who was last seen in South Jersey over the summer. Reading police say 14-year-old Neilina “Nelly” Tolentino has been missing since May 26.
She is a resident of Reading but was last seen in Vineland, New Jersey on June 18 and then in Atlantic City on July 20.
Atlantic City Police Lt. Kevin Fair tells Eyewitness News, “We were notified in July that she may be in AC. We distributed an internal email to our officers.”
She is about 5 feet tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 and reference report number 2020-21119.
