PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who stole multiple items, including $700 from the register, at the Vista Peru Restaurant in Old City. Officials say the man gained entry to the restaurant by jimmying the rear door lock on Oct. 25 at 4:20 a.m.
The suspect reportedly took an iPhone 5, iPad, various bottles of alcohol and $700 from the register, and the lockbox then left the location in an unknown direction.
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 6th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/FOTeYzgEhx pic.twitter.com/R8o2fyWIYj
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020
Officials say the race of the male suspect is unknown. But, he was wearing distinctive clothing, large glasses, an Under Armour sweatshirt and Puma flip flops.
If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.
