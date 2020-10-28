PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby is calling on Philadelphia officials to support officers in the police department during civil unrest following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
“We’re calling on the city leadership to release the facts of this case. It’s not hard, it’s cut and dry. Release what you have, support your officers, back your officers and let’s get a handle on this thing,” McNesby said.
McNesby made a video on Aramingo Avenue, where massive looting took place Tuesday night.
He told officers that they have the support of the entire country.
The looting and protests stem after two police officers shot and killed 27-year-old Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia on Monday. Police say Wallace walked towards the officers while holding a knife and refused to drop it He was shot 14 times and neither officer was carrying a taser, officials say.
Meanwhile, Wallace Jr.’s family is calling for peace from the community following Monday’s deadly police shooting.
“Have respect for my family and my son and stop this violence and chaos that’s going on in the city,” Wallace Sr. said.
Philadelphia has issued a citywide curfew following the second night of protests and looting. The curfew will last from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.
