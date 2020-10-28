PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city councilmembers will address the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., ongoing protests and civil unrests on Wednesday afternoon. Councilmembers will discuss the legislative action steps they are taking to address some of the issues surrounding the shooting and looting in the city.

Council president Darrell L. Clarke, and councilmembers Cherelle L. Parker, Curtis Jones Jr., Maria Quinones Sanchez, Derek Green, Katherine Gilmore Richardson are expected to be in attendance.

The discussion will begin at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall on the North Apron.

Protests and looting continued for a second night across the city Tuesday after the shooting death of Wallace Jr.

Protesters set fires and caused other property damage around 52nd and Chestnut Streets in West Philadelphia.

At least four officers were injured after they were hit with rocks and other projectiles.

Police in riot gear later moved in, clearing out the protesters from the neighborhood.

Looters also spent another night targeting businesses in the city. Eyewitness News cameras were there as people helped themselves to merchandise at the Ross discount department store on Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond.

Other stores in the area were also left with major damage, with police commanders telling Eyewitness News many of the storefronts are a complete loss.

Wallace Jr., 27, was killed on Monday afternoon by two officers after, police say, he walked towards them and refused to drop the weapon. The family answered questions in front of their home Tuesday evening, giving a better idea of what happened leading up to the deadly encounter with police.

