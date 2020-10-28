PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is in police custody following a confrontation aboard the Route 6 bus in West Oak Lane. SEPTA officials say this happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Medary and Ogontz Avenue.
According to officials, a man who was armed with a gun and another man armed with a machete aboard the bus got into a confrontation.
One shot was fired on the bus, but officials say no one onboard was struck.
Both men then fled the scene. Since then, police say the man who fired the gun has turned himself into the 35th Police District.
Police are still looking for the man who had the machete.
