Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) – Newark, New Jersey is facing its own surge in COVID-19 cases and has imposed new restrictions. Newark has ordered nonessential businesses to close by 8 p.m.
Restaurants must curtail indoor dining, although they can stay open for delivery and takeout.
There are also new restrictions on beauty salons, barbershops, and gyms.
The restrictions will be reassessed in two weeks.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
‘Stop This Violence And Chaos’: Walter Wallace Jr.’s Family Pleads For End To Unrest Following Deadly Police Shooting
Philly Health Commissioner Urges People To Cancel Holiday Plans As City May Be Entering ‘Worst Period Of Epidemic’
You must log in to post a comment.