PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NAACP is intensifying its campaign to reach Black voters in battleground states this election, including Pennsylvania. The goal of the Black Voices Change Lives campaign is to increase Black turnout by 5%.
In 2016, Black voter turnout fell for the first time in 20 years.
The historic high was 66%, but in 2016, Black voter turnout fell under 60%.
“So, as a result of that, we have been investing heavily in both staff capacity, partnerships, data, so we can be ensured to have a metrically driven program in the turning areas that are important. It’s important for us to turn out the Black vote,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said.
The NAACP has been using data to connect frequent Black voters with those who don’t vote as often to get them to the polls.
