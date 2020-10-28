PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby is calling on Philadelphia officials to support officers in the police department during civil unrest following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
“We’re calling on the city leadership to release the facts of this case. It’s not hard, it’s cut and dry. Release what you have, support your officers, back your officers and let’s get a handle on this thing,” McNesby said.
McNesby made a video on Aramingo Avenue, where massive looting took place Tuesday night.
He told officers that they have the support of the entire country.
