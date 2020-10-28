PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Trump administration says it “stands proudly with law enforcement” in Philadelphia as the city has been dealing with two nights of protests and looting following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

“The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police,” the White House statement read. “Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty. All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results. In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system. We can never allow mob rule. The Trump Administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots.”

The Pennsylvania National Guard is deploying several hundred members to the city at the request of Philadelphia County to assist with the unrest. They could arrive as early as Wednesday.

Protesters and police officers clashed for the second night across the city following the fatal shooting of the 27-year-old Wallace on Monday.

Protesters set fires and caused other property damage near 52nd and Chestnut Streets in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

At least four officers were injured after they were hit with rocks and other projectiles.

Police in riot gear later moved in, clearing out the protesters from the neighborhood.

Looters also spent another night targeting businesses in the city. Eyewitness News cameras were there as people helped themselves to merchandise at the Ross discount department store on Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond.

Other stores in the area were also left with major damage, with police commanders telling Eyewitness News many of the storefronts are a complete loss.

On Tuesday night, Wallace’s uncle, Rodney Everett, pleaded for looters to stop destroying the City of Philadelphia in the name of his nephew.

“I do not want to see my city tore down. We don’t need that. You’re not resolving anything for our family. Don’t do this in the name of my nephew because this is not what he would’ve wanted,” said Everett.

Wallace Jr. was killed on Monday afternoon by two officers after, police say, he walked towards them and refused to drop the knife he was wielding. The family answered questions in front of their home Tuesday evening, giving a better idea of what happened leading up to the deadly encounter with police.

Thirty police officers were injured during violent protests Monday night, including a female officer who suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car. Four more officers were injured Tuesday.

Stay with CBS3, CBSN Philly, and CBSPhilly.com for continuing coverage.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

‘A Total Loss’: Looting Continues For 2nd Night In Philadelphia Following Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.

Philly Health Commissioner Urges People To Cancel Holiday Plans As City May Be Entering ‘Worst Period Of Epidemic’