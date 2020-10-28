PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Sixers have already found their head coach for the 2020-21 NBA season, now it appears a shake up at the top of the front office is on the horizon as well. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the team is in “advanced talks” to hire former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to oversee the team’s basketball operations.
According to Wojnarowski, the move is expected to be finalized in the coming days and it will not affect current general manager Elton Brand’s decision.
Morey, 48, spent the last 13 seasons as the general manager of the Houston Rockets pulling the strings that brought in superstars James Harden, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard and others to Houston during that time. Morey was named the league’s Executive of the Year in 2018 when the team went a league-best 65-17 and made the Western Conference Finals, falling to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in seven games.
Former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie was a protege of Morey’s in Houston prior to his time taking over the Sixers.
If the deal is finalized in the coming days, Morey would be joining the franchise in time to be part of the NBA Draft process which is set to take place virtually on November 18.
