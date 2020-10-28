PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CVS Pharmacies in Philadelphia will close early for the second consecutive day to ensure the safety of its employees amid civil unrest in the city following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. All CVS Pharmacies in Philadelphia will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday after 20 stores were damaged over the last two days during the unrest.

CVS Pharmacy says about a dozen of those stores are currently closed due to the damage. They are working to repair the damage and plan to reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.

No employees were injured during the vandalism.

CVS is working to reroute the phone systems of any closed pharmacies to nearby open CVS locations so patients and customers can continue to have access to care.

In addition, Rite Aid customers are urged to call the store to see if the location is open. If the location is not open, the call will be forwarded to the nearest store.

Protests and looting continued for a second night across the city Tuesday after the shooting death of Wallace Jr.

Protesters set fires and caused other property damage around 52nd and Chestnut Streets in West Philadelphia.

At least four officers were injured after they were hit with rocks and other projectiles.

Police in riot gear later moved in, clearing out the protesters from the neighborhood.

Looters also spent another night targeting businesses in the city. Eyewitness News cameras were there as people helped themselves to merchandise at the Ross discount department store on Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond.

Other stores in the area were also left with major damage, with police commanders telling Eyewitness News many of the storefronts are a complete loss.

Wallace Jr., 27, was killed on Monday afternoon by two officers after, police say, he walked towards them and refused to drop the weapon. The family answered questions in front of their home Tuesday evening, giving a better idea of what happened leading up to the deadly encounter with police.

