PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia leaders announced a citywide curfew that begins at 9 p.m. tonight following days of unrest. On top of the curfew, Mayor Jim Kenney has also requested the Pennsylvania National Guard.

“We will not, repeat not, allow others to destroy property and further harm our communities,” Kenney said during a Wednesday press conference.

Kenney says looting will not be tolerated. The city saw two nights of looting after Walter Wallace Jr. was holding a knife when he was shot dead by police Monday in West Philadelphia.

“It is clear many of these folks are no longer honoring the memory of Walter Wallace Jr., rather they are taking advantage of those wanting to peacefully protest Walter’s death,” Kenney said.

There’s also growing demand for the city to release the body camera video in connection with Wallace’s death.

“We plan on releasing premise history audio of 911 calls and bodycam footage of the discharging officers in the near future,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Outlaw says before the material is released, police will first meet with Wallace’s family.

She also had a strong message for looters.

“The widespread lawlessness, including the burglary and looting of area businesses, serve no purposes whatsoever. These individuals are doing nothing but simply wasting our precious resources,” Outlaw said. “Let me be perfectly clear: this behavior is not acceptable under any circumstance nor will it ever be tolerated.”

The National Guard is set to arrive to Philadelphia sometime before the weekend.

