Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men were killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Tuesday night. It happened on the 200 block of South Cecil Street just after 8 p.m.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times to the head and back and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Another man of unknown age was shot multiple times throughout his body and was also pronounced dead at the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.