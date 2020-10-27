PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia. The stabbing happened on the 3500 block of North 2nd Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials say the man was stabbed once in the chest, once in the left shoulder, and once in the left bicep.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
