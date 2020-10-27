PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are expected to provide an update in after police shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. Eyewitness News is told Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will address the fatal shooting following the city’s COVID-19 response briefing.

The update is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

At least 30 police officers were injured and one police car was torched during the civil unrest that erupted overnight in West Philadelphia Tuesday following the death of Wallace Jr.

Cellphone video shows Wallace Jr. as he was shot and killed by police in West Philadelphia on Monday evening.

The officers were responding to a call about a man with a knife near 61st and Locust Streets. Those officers say they opened fired when Wallace began to walk towards them refusing to drop the knife.

A group of about 300 people marched through the streets of West Philly Monday night to protest the killing of Wallace Jr. However, the protest turned violent.

The unrest lead to looting and vandalism of multiple stores, including a Family Dollar and Rainbow retail store in West Philadelphia and a Foot Locker in North Philadelphia.

The White House is “prepared to deploy federal resources” if necessary following the night of violence and looting.

During an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning, White House communications director Alyssa Farah said they are “monitoring the situation closely.”

On question of whether federal law enforcement will be deployed: “That's a question for DOJ and [DHS], but I know this president has made clear before … we're prepared to deploy federal law enforcement if necessary, so I'm sure those conversations are ongoing now." — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) October 27, 2020

“If necessary, we’ll be standing by and prepared to deploy federal resources,” Farah said, adding that “those conversations are ongoing.”

Stay with CBS3, CBSN Philly, and CBSPhilly.com for continuous coverage on this developing story.