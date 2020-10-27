PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University police officers arrested a man who is suspected of looting a Foot Locker store in North Philadelphia. Police tell Eyewitness News the man allegedly broke into the Foot Locker located at Broad and Oxford Streets just before 6 a.m.

The suspect’s car was reportedly full of stolen merchandise.

Officers also recovered a shotgun that was stolen from the store’s security guard.

Police also responded to looting and vandalism at the Family Dollar store at 52nd and Market Streets before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Chopper 3 was over a Family Dollar store in West Philadelphia where looters could be seen going in and out of the ransacked store.

Rainbow, a retail clothing shop located at 52nd and Market Streets, was vandalized and looted. Some merchandise was left hanging on the store’s busted windows. This store was also damaged during the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

The store was repaired and opened later in the summer.

On Monday night, vandals hit the University City police substation at 40th and Chestnut Streets. They smashed windows and a glass door.

The looting and vandalism continues across Philadelphia in response to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a 27-year-old man who was armed with a knife on Monday. Cell phone video shows the victim, identified as Walter Wallace Jr., refusing to drop his weapon while approaching officers before being fatally shot.

At least 30 officers have been injured, as well as several protesters. Over 30 people were arrested overnight for various charges, including looting, rioting, and assaulting officers. Businesses looted included pharmacies, clothing stores and restaurants.