PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vandals hit the University City police substation at 40th and Chestnut Streets Monday night. They smashed windows and a glass door.
The vandals also spray-painted walls.
Meanwhile, about 30 police officers were injured during a night of protests over accusations of police brutality overnight, hours after police shot and killed a man, 27-year-old Walter Wallace, Jr., who was armed with a knife in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.
On Monday night, a group of about 300 people marched through the streets of West Philly to protest the killing of Wallace Jr. However, they turned violent.
Police say 30 officers were injured, they include a 56-year-old female officer who was hit by a car at 52nd and Walnut Streets. Police say she suffered a broken leg.
