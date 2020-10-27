PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are recovering in the hospital after a double shooting in Port Richmond. Police say this happened near Castor and Aramingo Avenues around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
This is the same area where looting had been occurring in wake of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
According to officials, an 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and a 15-year-old girl was shot once in the side.
Both victims have been rushed to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
It is unclear at this time if the shooting was in connection to the looting ongoing in the area.
