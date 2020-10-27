PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The White House is monitoring the situation in Philadelphia following a night of unrest and looting after police shot and killed a Black man armed with a knife in West Philly. Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was killed on Monday afternoon by two officers after, police say, he walked towards them and refused to drop the weapon.
The fatal shooting was caught on video.
Thirty police officers were injured during the violent protests, including a female officer who suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car.
During an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning, White House communications director Alyssa Farah said they are “monitoring the situation closely.”
White House communications director Alyssa Farah on "Fox & Friends," talking about Philadelphia, where police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr.: “We're monitoring the situation closely. If necessary, we'll be standing by and prepared to deploy federal resources." (via @QuintForgey)
— Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) October 27, 2020
“If necessary, we’ll be standing by and prepared to deploy federal resources,” Farah said, adding that “those conversations are ongoing.”
On question of whether federal law enforcement will be deployed: “That's a question for DOJ and [DHS], but I know this president has made clear before … we're prepared to deploy federal law enforcement if necessary, so I'm sure those conversations are ongoing now."
— Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) October 27, 2020
Over 30 people were arrested overnight for various charges, including looting, rioting, and assaulting officers. Businesses looted included pharmacies, clothing stores and restaurants.
The shooting and subsequent violence are now being investigated by the police, as well as the district attorney’s office.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
‘It’s Not Going To Be A Dark Winter, It’s Going To Be A Great Winter’: President Trump In Pa. As COVID-19 Cases Surge
‘Bring My Dog Back, Please’: Man Bound To Walker Pleads For Safe Return Of Dog Stolen From Outside Holmesburg Wawa
You must log in to post a comment.