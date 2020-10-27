PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vandals hit the University City police substation at 40th and Chestnut Streets Monday night. They smashed windows and a glass door.

The vandals also spray-painted walls.

Meanwhile, about 30 police officers were injured during a night of protests over accusations of police brutality overnight, hours after police shot and killed a man, 27-year-old Walter Wallace, Jr., who was armed with a knife in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

On Monday night, a group of about 300 people marched through the streets of West Philly to protest the killing of Wallace Jr. However, they turned violent.

Police say 30 officers were injured, including a 56-year-old female officer who was hit by a car at 52nd and Walnut Streets. Police say she suffered a broken leg.

Police say all of the officers injured are in stable condition. Other than the officer with a broken leg, they’ve all been treated and released from the hospital. Police say that most of the officers who were injured were hit with rocks, bricks, and other projectiles.

Also, at 52nd and Market Streets, a police SUV was set on fire.

Over 30 people were arrested overnight for various charges, including looting, rioting, and assaulting officers. Businesses looted included pharmacies, clothing stores and restaurants.

The shooting and subsequent violence are now being investigated by the police, as well as the district attorney’s office.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was on scene speaking with protesters on Monday night.

“I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation,” Outlaw said in a statement.

