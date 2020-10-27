PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia detectives are looking to identify and locate the vehicle shown in surveillance video that may be connected to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man last May. The vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored late model Ford Fusion, is shown following the victim who was riding a bicycle several blocks from the area of 60th and Market Streets to the unit block of Hobart Street where the shooting occurred on May 31.
Police say the vehicle parked on Hobart Street and while the driver remaining in the vehicle, three other young Black men exited the vehicle and at least two of the men fire close to 20 shots at the victim.
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 19th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/4amz2r9VNV pic.twitter.com/Tn7AwY9DhF
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 27, 2020
The 18-year-old victim was killed and three other men who were on the block at the time of the shooting were injured.
Police say infrared lighting may affect the color of the individual’s clothing as well as his skin complexion in the surveillance video making them appear “much” lighter than they really are.
The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.
